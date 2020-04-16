Granger listed as “United States citizen” in Guyana govt dossier to lobby US lawmakers; spokesman says President never held foreign citizenship

Incumbent President David Granger is listed as a “United States citizen” in a Guyana government dossier that is being used to lobby the US government and lawmakers, in the face of mounting international pressure for the results of last month’s general elections to be declared free and fair.

Presidential spokesman, Mark Archer, however, told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM said Granger has never held any foreign citizenship. “President Granger has never been a citizen of any other country. He is a Guyanese citizen,” Archer said.

Asked what accounts for this being mentioned in the dossier titled “GUYANA ELECTIONS 2020” that was submitted on behalf of the Guyana government by the lobbying firm, Archer said he was unaware of such a document. “I have no knowledge of the dossier you are referring to and cannot therefore speak to it’s content. Your questions should be directed elsewhere,” he said. Actually, the dossier includes the logo for A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

Director-General Joseph Harmon who has publicly stated that he has renounced his US citizenship is also listed as a “US citizen” in the document.

The dossier was received in accordance with the Foreign Agents Registration Act. on March 31,2020 and is part of an arsenal being used by the Washington DC- registered JJ&B, LLC to contact “officials of the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. Government in order to seek resolution of disputes regarding Guyana’s recent presidential election, and in order to improve relations between Guyana and the United States.”

Guyana’s Constitution prohibits candidates for general elections from being holding dual citizenship.

Harmon, Dr. Vishnu Bandhu, Carl Greenidge, Valerie Leung, Gail Teixeira and Lenox Shuman had said they had surrendered their foreign citizenship ahead of the March 2, 2020 General elections.

The document also describes A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration as a “pro United States friendly government.”

The issue of dual citizenship had taken centre stage back in December 2018 when AFC governing backbencher, Charrandass Persaud, had voted for a People’s Progressive Party Civic sponsored no-confidence motion. Hours later, he left Guyana on his Canadian passport which he had used on a number of occasions before to travel overseas.

Candidates are required to statutorily declare their allegiance on Nomination Day.