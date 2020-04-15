One dead, one injured after car slams into cow

An occupant of a car died and the driver was severely injured Tuesday night when the car they were travelling in slammed into a cow.

The accident occurred at about 9 PM lon the Good Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The dead man has been identified as 32-year old Rakesh Singh lot 46 Village, Corentyne ,Berbice.

Hospitalised is 24-year old Kelron Benjamin of 114 Surat Drive, Triumph, East Coast Demerara.

Police were told that the car was speeding west along the Good Hope Public Road when the front of the vehicle hit a brown cow that was standing on the carriageway.

Singh and Benjamin were picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Singh was pronounced dead on arrival while the driver was admitted a patient suffering from head injuries.

United States travel advisories have in the past cautioned Americans about animals on Guyana’s roadways.