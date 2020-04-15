“Follower”, “Big Life” charged with Republic Gardens home invasion, robbery

Two men were Wednesday arraigned on armed robbery charges in connection with a home invasion at Republic Gardens, East Bank Demerara.

The offences were committed on Ryan Rajmangan and Nicholas Prince at Lot 335 Republic Gardens on April 9, 2019.

Godfrey “Follower” Lynch, 25, of 54 Fifth Street, Albertown and Anthony “Big Life” Johnson, 20, of 89 Second Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara were charged with two counts of robbery under arms committed on Rajmangal and his nephew Prince.

They appeared at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, pleaded not guilty and were remanded until May 15, 2020.

Additionally, police said Gregory Boyce, 35, of Lot 86 D’urban and Smyth streets, Werk-en-Rust, who is Lynch’s brother, was charged with receiving one gold chain, the property of Jewell Rajmangal, the wife of Ryan Rajmangal.

Boyce pleaded not guilty, was granted bail in the sum of $75,000.00 and told return to court on May 15.