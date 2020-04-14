Woman’s body in barrel: Partner charged with murder

The man who allegedly killed his female companion, stuffed her body in a barrel and dumped it in a trench was Tuesday charged with murder.

Suraj Veerasammy, also known as Rabbit, of Hampshire Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Deveika Bukram Narainedat of the same village.

New Amsterdam Magistrate, Peter Hugh remanded the accused to prison until June 9 for report.

Veerasammy was not required to plea to the indictable offence and bail is not granted to persons accused of murder.

Police believed that the 30-year-old labourer killed the housewife between April 8 and 11.

Veerasammy was charged shortly after an autopsy found that the woman died from a lack of oxygen due to compound injuries to the neck, and blunt trauma to the back of the head.

The woman’s body was handed over to her father for burial.