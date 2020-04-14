Help and Shelter gets toll free hotline for domestic violence calls

Amid the need for persons to stay at home to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the local Help and Shelter organization said it is anticipating an increase in domestic violence calls.

To assist victims and reduce abuse, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has collaborated with the charity to make its hotline numbers free of charge during the COVID-19 period.

“We are all in this together and GTT is happy to support the Help and Shelter Organisation in its effort to confidentially assist those who are most vulnerable, especially during this pandemic,” said Jasmin Harris, GTT’s Public Relations Manager in a company statement.

Mounting data suggests that domestic abuse is acting like an opportunistic infection, flourishing in the conditions created by the pandemic. The United Nations on Sunday called for urgent action to combat the worldwide surge in such violence.

Representative of Help and Shelter, Danuta Radzik, said she is grateful that GTT has partnered to help curb domestic violence in Guyana at this time. “We at Help and Shelter are pleased to have this toll free service from GTT. Sometimes persons are unable to call the Hotline number because of lack of credit on their phone; this is a real impediment. This initiative will assist persons to get the help they need and it is a great boost for us to assist the abused in Guyana. This partnership and support is truly welcome,” said Radzik.

Persons are encouraged to call 0910 if they are victims, or know victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual violence and human trafficking.