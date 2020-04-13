Noise nuisance leads to stabbing death of brother-in-law

A woman and her husband were Sunday still in police custody in connection with the killing of her brother-in-law at Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is 40-year old Albert ‘Soldier ‘Raghu, a labourer of 218 Hope West, Enmore where the Easter Sunday night incident occurred.

Police say a 29 year- old housewife and her 40 year- old husband , who are prime suspects, have since been arrested.

Investigation revealed that Raghu and his wife lived in the lower flat of the house while the upper flat is occupied by the suspects.

His spouse and the female suspect are sisters.

Police were told that on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at about 11:30 PM the suspects were reportedly imbibing and playing loud music in their apartment.

Investigators learned that that activity was disturbing the wife of the victim who at the time was alone home.

Shortly after, Raghu arrived home and his wife brought the situation to his attention and he reportedly armed himself with a cutlass and confronted the suspects who were in the yard.

The male suspect was said to be armed with two knives.

“An argument ensued , and the female suspect allegedly choked the victim whilst her husband allegedly stabbed him twice in the left side chest and left shoulder,” police said.

Raghu was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he received medical attention and was admitted but succumbed to his injuries about 05:30h Easter Monday morning.

The male suspect received medical attention for a wound to the left side of his abdomen.