Man caught attempting to hurl bag of prohibited items into Lusignan Prison

A man who attempted to throw a bag containing drugs and other prohibited items into the Lusignan Prison Compound has been arrested.

He is a 40-year old labourer of Lusignan Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

Police say he was arrested yesterday morning at about 6:30 attempting to hurl the bag over the fence into the prison compound. The bag contained two cellular phones, one hundred and four grams of suspected cannabis and other items

Two prison officers, who were patrolling the outer perimeter of the East Coast Demerara jail, say the man dropped the bag after he spotted them.