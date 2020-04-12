Man arrested for woman’s decomposed body in barrel

Police in Berbice say they are still probing the death of a female whose decomposing body was found in a barrel in a trench.

The body was discovered in a barrel in a trench that separates the villages of Belvedere and Hampshire, Corentyne, Berbice on Saturday morning at about 9:30.

Investigators say the decomposing body bore injuries to the face, body and limbs, and a multi-coloured bed sheet was reportedly tied around the neck.

A Guyana Police Force spokesman says her reputed husband with whom she reportedly had a heated altercation has been arrested.

The 29 year old man was arrested around midday yesterday at the Dharam Shala located under the Canje Bridge, East Berbice where he reportedly met her.

So far, police say he has denied any involvement in the crime.

Police are trying to ascertain the correct name of the dead female from a “care home” where she was reported to have been residing. She is known as Devika and Vanessa and she was believed to have been in her 40s. Investigators are also verifying whether the woman was a Venezuelan of Guyanese parentage.