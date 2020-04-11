Two fires leave 10 homeless

Ten persons are now homeless as a result of two fires.

Fire Chief , Marlon Gentle says at about 3 AM, firefighters responded to a call at Bent street, Wortmanville, where a two-storey wooden house was ablaze.

No one was injured, but eight persons were left homeless.

Mr. Gentle says investigators believe the fire was deliberately set by an occupant during a disagreement.

In the second fire at Haslington Village, East Coast Demerara, a house was destroyed.

Two persons are homeless. There were no injuries.

Fire fighters were told that one of the occupants left a kerosene stove alight and went to bed.