Two fires leave 10 homeless

Ten persons are now homeless as a result of two fires.
Fire Chief , Marlon Gentle says at about 3 AM, firefighters responded to a call at Bent street, Wortmanville, where a two-storey wooden house was ablaze.
No one was injured, but eight persons were left homeless.
Mr. Gentle says investigators believe the fire was deliberately set by an occupant during a disagreement.
In the second fire at Haslington Village, East Coast Demerara, a house was destroyed.
Two persons are homeless. There were no injuries.
Fire fighters were told that one of the occupants left a kerosene stove alight and went to bed.