Drag Racer is 5th COVID-19 death

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence on Monday night confirmed a fifth death in Guyana as a result of COVID-19.

The deceased is a male, Deryck Jaisingh, from Region 4 who passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation earlier Monday evening. Jaisingh, known as ‘Mad Dog’ was a drag racer.

The Ministry of Public Health and the Government of Guyana extend condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Mr. Jaisingh.

The ministry and the government plead with all Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by zealously practising social distancing, by staying at home and by regularly and thoroughly washing hands.

Earlier today, Minister Lawrence had announced that Guyana has recorded 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and that 8 of the cases had fully recovered. The first COVID-19 death in Guyana was recorded on March 11th.