DPP orders High Court for murder-accused Marcus Bisram

Almost one week after the Lower Court effectively freed murder accused, Marcus Bisram, he was Monday committed to stand trial for the indictable offence.

Whim Magistrate, Renita Singh had twice found that there had been insufficient evidence during the Preliminary Inquiry for Bisram to stand trial by a High Court judge and Jury.

He was released on March 30 and hours later re-arrested after the Director of Public Prosecutions ordered the Magistrate to reopen the preliminary inquiry.

After Magistrate Singh again found there was no evidence on which to transfer the case to the High Court, the Director of Public Prosecutions Monday morning used her powers under the Criminal Law and formally directed the Magistrate to commit Bisram to a High Court trial.

Bisram was extradited from the United States (US) on November 21, 2019 after a Guyanese court issued an arrest warrant for him on March 7, 2017. He arrived in Guyana after a long-running court battle in New York to block his extradition.

The prosecution’s case is that Bisram had instructed five other men to kill Narinedatt because he had retaliated when he (Bisram) had allegedly held the man’s penis and buttock.

Evidence provided by Guyanese police show that Narinedatt was beaten, thrown in a drain, removed and placed in a car trunk and placed on a road to make it appear as if Narinedatt had been struck down by a vehicle.

Bisram was among five persons charged with the murder of Narinedatt at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, between October 31 and November 1, 2016.