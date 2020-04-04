Canada helping its citizens leave Guyana

Canada on Saturday continued to fly out its citizens back to Toronto, an area heavily populated by Guyanese.

High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, Lilian Chatterjee says 28 more left today from the Eugene F. Correia International Airport aboard a Trans Guyana Airways aircraft to Barbados.

From there, they will board an Air Canada flight bound for Toronto.

Ms Chatterjee says it does not matter whether or not the Canadians were born in Guyana and that Canada has a duty to assist its citizens. “It doesn’t matter if they were born in Guyana, once they have a Canadian passport, we have a duty to assist,” she told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News.

She says 51 others left Guyana last week aboard an Eastern Airlines flight.

Ms Chatterjee says if more Canadians would like to leave Guyana, they can call 608-7012 for assistance. “We hope that more Canadians can reach out,” she said.

The Canadian High Commissioner was at the airport at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, to see them off.

The United States and Britain have been also facilitating the departure of Americans and Britons under similar arrangements.

United Kingdom citizens are being urged to contact the British High Commission by e-mail address: [email protected].