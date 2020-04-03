COVID-19: Domestic flights to border areas suspended

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Thursday ordered an end to all domestic flights to areas near the border to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, from neighbouring countries to other parts of Guyana.

Referring to Section 88 of the Civil Aviation Act 2018, the GCAA indicated that any individual who violates the directive will be fined GYD$3 million and jailed for two years and any a company can be fined not more than GYD$5 million.

According to the directive seen by News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News, the temporary ban on such flights began on Thursday, 2nd April, and will end on 1st May, 2020.

Persons, organisations or enterprises that operate aircraft have been ordered by the GCAA not to transport passengers to and from all border locations. However, operators flying to other locations will only be allowed to carry 50 percent of the aircraft seating capacity and passengers must be adequately spaced.

The GCAA says it will allow the transportation of cargo and medical supplies during daylight hours, but the cargo must be “fully sanitized before loading onto the aircraft in keeping with Ministry of Public Health guidelines. ”

The regulatory agency said only medevac flights would be allowed with only the patient, one health official and one family member. “Crew shall be properly protected with masks and gloves for all authorised flights in keeping with Ministry of Public Health guidelines” and “all passengers are required to wear masks in keeping with Ministry of Public Health guidelines.”