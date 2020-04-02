BREAKING: Recount of votes likely as GECOM Chairman votes ‘no’ to use existing declarations

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) by majority vote appeared set order a recount of votes cast in the March 2, 2020 general elections, as the Chairman, Retired Justice Claudette Singh voted against the seven-member body considering a report composed of the 10 district declarations.

The commission would be meeting again on Friday at 10 AM.

Pro-coalition Elections Commissioner, Vincent Alexander said a recount would be legal, although he Thursday afternoon tabled a now defeated motion that had included a request for GECOM to discuss the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield’s report as a path towards making a final declaration of the results for the March 2, 2020 general elections.

Lowenfield has not yet been issued directives for conducting the recount.

People’s Progressive Party (PPP)-aligned Elections Commissioner, Robeson Benn Thursday afternoon withdrew his motion tabled in the morning for an urgent recount based on a decision that had been taken to do so last month under supervisions of a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) high-level team. “It is our contention that the decision for a recount has already been taken, It is just to be implemented,” said Sase Gunraj, another pro-PPP commissioner. He added that the Chief Elections Officer had last month invited political parties and observer groups to participate in the recount, as “evidence alone that the recount was decided upon and was in the process of being implemented.”

Developing story