BREAKING: Guyana confirms third COVID-19 death

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence Wednesday afternoon confirmed that the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Guyana has moved to 3.

Ms. Osa Collins, a 78 year-old resident of New Amsterdam who was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 sadly passed this afternoon at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Ministry of Public Health extend deep condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Ms. Collins. Ms. Collins was considered an ‘imported case’ as she had recently travelled to the United States of America.

All Guyanese are urged to continue practising social distancing and thorough hand washing among other measures to help in containing the spread of COVID-19 in Guyana.

Earlier today, Minister Lawrence had announced that Guyana has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which Ms. Collins was one.