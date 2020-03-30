Marcus Bisram freed of murder charge three months after extradition from US

Marcus Bisram, the Guyana-born American, who was extradited to Guyana to answer a murder charge, was Monday freed because the Magistrates’ Court found that there was no evidence on which to convict him.

Defence Lawyer, Sanjeev Datadin confirmed that Magistrate Renita Singh “upheld my no case submissions” during the preliminary inquiry to determine whether there was sufficient evidence for him to face trial by a High Court judge and jury.

The defence team had argued that there was nothing connecting Bisram to the killing of Fiayaz Narinedatt on October 31, 2016.

He was extradited from the United States (US) on November 21, 2019 after a Guyanese court issued an arrest warrant for Bisram on March 7, 2017.

The prosecution’s case was that Bisram had instructed five other men to kill Narinedatt because he had retaliated when he (Bisram) had allegedly held the man’s penis and buttock.

Evidence provided by Guyanese police show that Narinedatt was beaten, thrown in a drain, removed and placed in a car trunk and placed on a road to make it appear as if Narinedatt had been struck down by a vehicle.

Bisram was among five persons charged with the murder of Narinedatt at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, between October 31 and November 1, 2016.

The full team of defence lawyers were Bernard Da Silva, Sanjeev Datadin and Dexter Todd.