New Amsterdam resident undergoing tests for COVID-19

A New Amsterdam, Berbice, woman, who fell ill on her return from New York, has been isolated and doctors are awaiting tests from the National Reference Laboratory, a Region Six health sector official said Sunday.

The 78-year-old woman has since been quarantined. Four members of her household and three other persons have been isolated, the official said.

Samples were taken from the woman on Saturday and doctors are awaiting results from the National Reference Laboratory.

The woman left Guyana on March 12 and returned to Guyana on March 17 after which “a few persons visited her,” the health official said.

Results are expected later Sunday.

At the last count from the Public Health Ministry, Guyana now has 8 COVID-19 cases including one death.

Health experts globally say the elderly and those with existing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart ailments and liver disease are at greater risk of dying.