PPP applicant in election court cases commits suicide

Reaz Holladar—the little-known driver of former Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, whose name rose to prominence in a number of election court cases in recent weeks—early Saturday morning shot himself dead.

“Investigations so far revealed that the victim reportedly shot himself in the head with a handgun in the presence of his spouse and a security guard.

The victim was said to have arrived home about an hour before the incident,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Nandlall confirmed that the incident occurred at Holladar’s residence at Omai Street and Delhi Avenue, Prashad Nagar Georgetown. Region Four Divisional Police Commander, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore also confirmed that a man was shot dead at that location.

Nandlall said Holladar, 26 years old, never showed any signs of mental frustration and so he was shocked at the incident. “I went over there early this morning and saw the body,” he told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Attorney-at-Law said Holladar’s passing would not affect the cases before the High Court. However, other legal experts said his contempt of court case against Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo might have to be dropped but Nandlall would have to find substitute parties in the other matters.

Nandlall recalled seeing his driver late Friday afternoon and telling him that they had finished for the day and that he was free to go home. Instead, Holladar apparently returned home early Saturday morning.

Nandlall said he and Holladar enjoyed an extremely close working relationship.