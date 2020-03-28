Guyana now has 8 confirmed COVID-19 cases

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) now stands at eight but the number of deaths remains at one, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence said Saturday.

As of March 27, a total of 44 persons have been tested which has led to an increase in the number of persons placed in quarantine.

“With regards to persons in institutional quarantine, the number is now 31 while the number of persons on home quarantine has now changed. Seven persons are now in institutional isolation by the Ministry of Public Health,” Minister Lawrence stated.

President David Granger again on Saturday expressed serious concern about the seeming dismissive attitude by Guyanese about COVID-19. “Guyanese, a cavalier approach in the face of this global pandemic can seriously impair our efforts to combat COVID-19. The consequences will be devastating for the entire population,” he said.

The town of Linden has already imposed a curfew from 6pm to 6am. The National COVID-19 Task Force has since warned that stringent measures would be taken to impose restrictions on people because repeated calls to ensure social distancing have not been working effectively.

The United Nations representative in Guyana has also called on government to take the necessary steps to curtail movements to only necessary errands.

The Public Health Minister also noted that the ministry continues to offer psychosocial support for those in need of these services.

The Public Health Minister referenced the growing number globally and regionally and advised the local population to continue to adhere to preventative measures which essentially reduces the risk of local transmission of the coronavirus.

“As of the 28th of March 2020, globally, the number of confirmed cases in 201 countries and territories stand at 621,636 with the number of deaths standing at 28,658. In the region of the Americas the total number of confirmed cases has increased from 81,139 to 100,314 with the number of deaths moving alarmingly from 1,176 to 1485 in 51 of 55 countries,” she detailed.

It was observed that the Ministry can handle the eventualities of any threats in this regard with contributions of Personal Protective Gear and testing kits by PAHO/WHO and ventilators received from their suppliers.