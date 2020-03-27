Guyana-born New York bus driver of COVID-19

A 61-year-old Guyana-born bus driver in New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has died from the Coronavirus, COVID-19, New York Daily News reported.

He has been identified as Oliver Cyrus, who drove buses for the Manhattan and Bronx Surface Transit Operating Authority, a subsidiary of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority that operates a handful of express and local bus routes.

Cyrus worked out of Manhattanville bus depot in West Harlem.

It’s not clear when Cyrus tested positive for the disease. MTA officials on Wednesday reported 52 agency employees had tested positive for Covid-19, the same number they reported on Tuesday.

Cyrus’ death was reported hours after the MTA confirmed longtime subway conductor Peter Petrassi, 49, died from the disease.

“Oliver was well liked by all his co-workers,” said Transport Workers Union vice president Richard David. “The workers at Manhattanville are all very upset. There’s a somber mood at the depot.”

MTA head of buses Craig Cipriano said Cyrus was “loved by his friends and colleagues.”