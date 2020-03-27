Bartica woman hacked to death

A 37-year-old woman was killed at the Bartica airstrip and police have since launched a manhunt for the perpetrator.

The Region Seven Divisional Police Commander, Senior Superintendent Linden Lord said the incident occurred at about 8pm on Friday.

He said investigators were at the scene and he could only confirm that a woman was killed.

The dead woman has been identified as Natoya Speede.

Initial reports are that the woman was taken to the Bartica Airstrip and chopped in the presence of her children.

Police say her husband, Orin King, is wanted for questioning in connection with the incident.