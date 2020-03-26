CXC modifies its exam process due to COVID-19

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has modified its examination process as the region and the international community grapple with the impact of COVID-19.

The Council says it recognises the impact of COVID-19 on the education system in general and, more specifically, on the schedule of CXC regional examinations.

The council recommends administration of at least one common multiple choice paper, School Based Assessments (SBAs) and Paper 032s (the alternative to the SBA) for private candidates and, award final grades based on the moderated SBAs and multiple choice papers.

CXC says Spanish, French, Portuguese, Human and Social Biology and Visual Arts are exempted from the process, and candidates will have to complete additional components.

The council says it has been monitoring developments across the CARICOM region and working closely with representatives from the ministries of education and tertiary institutions to reach common agreement for administering the May-June 2020 examinations.

This strategy will employ the e-testing modality (online and offline) in order to reduce the examinations administration processing time resulting in the shortest turn-around time for marking and the release of examination results.

In addition, it will provide an opportunity for the timely presentation of grades to facilitate matriculation to higher education or to access employment.

The strategy the council says also minimizes disruption to the 2020-2021 academic year.

While the proposed revised administration scheduled for the May-June 2020 examinations is July 2020, the council says it continues to be guided by national protocols across the region.

Students and teachers are encouraged to utilize the CXC Learning Hub – the e-Learning platform that provides learners and instructors with a single access point to multiple resources geared towards exam preparation.