Britain warns of “serious consequences for those concerned” if election results are bogus

United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab on Tuesday warns that if a Guyana government is sworn in based on elections that are not credible, there will be “serious consequences for those concerned,”

This is the second such stern warning in as many days from a key western nation.

And, the United States National Security Council (NSC) says “The U.S. is committed to the Americas becoming the 1st fully free hemisphere. We stand with the people of #Guyana who want to protect the integrity of their democracy, maintain peace, & preserve regional stability while we collectively confront #COVID#19.”

The High Court is hearing a judicial review of the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) decision to order a total recount of votes cast in March 2, 2020 elections, although the Returning Officers have already declared their results for Guyana’s 10 districts.

Following is the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab’s statement:

The transition of government in Guyana should only take place in line with transparent and democratic principles that lead to credible results.

Any government sworn in on the basis of non-credible results will face strong international condemnation.

If the situation continues to deteriorate, this international response will include a range of serious consequences for those concerned.

The UK remains ready, along with its partners, to assist in ensuring a credible process that provides the democratic outcome that the Guyanese people deserve.