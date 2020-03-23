Schools will remain closed until April 3

The Ministry of Education says schools will remain closed until April 3, 2020 as authorities continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Guyana.

Teachers, parents and students are advised to take note of the new dates.

The Ministry of Education had initially announced a two-week closure which was scheduled to end on Friday 27th March, 2020.

The Easter term holiday begins April 6, 2020.

And, the Education Ministry says the new date for physical attendance is Monday April 20, 2020 when schools reopen.