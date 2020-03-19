Stranded Cubans in Guyana seek help

Many Cubans were Thursday stranded in Guyana without accommodation as a result of the closure of Guyana’s airports to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

An estimated 100 Cubans, who ply their trade between Guyana and Cuba, were scheduled to leave Guyana on Wednesday and Thursday night. Several of them on Thursday flocked outside the Cuban embassy, seeking help with accommodation and other necessities.

Aruba Airlines is unable to provide any flights to Guyana since the airports are on lockdown from international and domestic flights. The Cubans were unable to return to Cuba after the government ordered Guyana’s airports closed from March 18 to 31, 2020.

Proprietor of Hotel Guyana International Sonet Balua and one of the stranded passengers visited the Cuban embassy in Guyana to seek help with accommodation.

M. Balua says he is hoping that an arrangement can be worked out between the Cuban Embassy and the Government of Guyana to help the stranded nationals. “So right now, they don’t have money. All of the money, they had shopped and paid rent. All their monies are finished up. Right now they don’t have any money to pay rent, buy food or transportation. I have a hotel but I can’t afford fourteen days,” he told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News.

The Cubans come mainly to shop large quantities of clothing, electrical and electronic products from Chinese stores to take back to Cuba to sell. The spin-off in the local economy is in airport ground handling, taxis, hotels and eateries.

Mr Balua later emerged from the meeting with the Cuban embassy officials, telling the other Cubans outside that the embassy is unable to provide help presently. “If anybody with responsibility for them, like the Cuban Ambassador, if she could help them with something and I could help them with something, if everybody can get a facility for them, everybody will be happy because these Cubans bring money to Guyana but they spend all of it and this money is circulating all over so I want the embassy or government help these Cubans,” he said.

The stranded Cuban nationals say they will approach the Ministry of Citizenship, otherwise they may have to camp out in front of their embassy.