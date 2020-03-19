Jealous businessman allegedly kills Linden couple

A Linden businessman is a prime suspect in the killing of his ex-partner and her partner at her home Wednesday night, police said.

Dead are 49-year old Imogene Gordon of 117 Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden and 43-year old Royston John, a carpenter of Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden and Kildonan Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

A knife suspected to be the murder weapon, was found at the crime scene, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said the woman and the man were discovered “motionless with multiple suspected stab wounds to the upper parts of their bodies” at the entrance of Gordon’s premises .

Their bodies were found at about 8:35 PM on Wednesday March 18, 2020, they were pronounced dead on arrival at the Linden Public Hospital Complex and their bodies are presently at De Jetsco’s Funeral Home awaiting autopsies.

Police said a a 48 year-old businessman of Prosville Housing Scheme, Wismar, Linden, who once shared a relationship with Gordon, has since been apprehended and is presently admitted under guard at the Linden Hospital Complex where he is nursing a gaping wound to his right hand.

“The suspect is presently on a six-month bond after he was found guilty on March 10, 2020, of threatening to sever the hands of Imogene Gordon,” police said.