National Grade Six exam postponed due to coronavirus

Following careful consideration about the administration of the National Grade Six Assessment during restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the Ministry of Education has rescheduled the examination to a date to be announced.

The education ministry in an advisory said the previously-announced dates of April 8 and 9 for the sitting of the examination are no longer valid.

The ministry says practice test papers are available on the Education Ministry’s website for parents to access and work with their children at home until a date for the examination is announced.

Additionally, the Guyana Learning Channel (Channel 42/Cable 29) will carry special programmes to cater for all school-aged children from nursery to secondary during the closure of schools.

Nursery school programmes will be broadcast from 06:00h–09:00h, primary school programmes from 09:00h–12:00h, secondary school programmes from 13:00h–15:00h, and documentaries from 12:00h–13:00h.

Radio broadcasts will also continue on the Voice of Guyana daily for Grades 1 to 3.

The Ministry of Education says all schools and the ministry’s buildings will be sanitized to protect teachers, children and educators against the coronavirus.