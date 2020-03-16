Coronavirus: UG staff, students sent home until month-end; education ministry wants private lessons closed

The Ministry of Education is calling on providers of private lessons to suspend their operations as Guyana seeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The education ministry is calling on private lesson providers not to open for classes and ensure social distancing.

And, as a precautionary measure in response to Covid-19, the University of Guyana’s (UG’s) staff and students at the Turkeyen and Tain campuses and the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) will be working from home for the next two weeks—until March 30, 2020.

UG says staff of the Registry, Bursary, Maintenance, Security and Personnel Divisions will be deployed on service as required.

The university says it relies on scientific evidence emerging and based on modelling of the infection in large countries already affected.

Against that background, UG says the most effective means of managing the virus is through mass containment procedures in the period of highest vulnerability, that is within 14 days of exposure.