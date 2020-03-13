Coronavirus shuts down Guyana-Suriname ferry crossing

The Guyana-Suriname ferry service has suspended operations because that neighbouring country on Friday registered its first case of the novel coronavirus.

“The decision was made by the Surinamese authorities to close all ports of entry after the country recorded its first case of the novel Coronavirus today,” the management of the ferry service said.

When the suspension begins on Saturday, there is no idea when it will end as management said it will be “until further notice.”

The number to contact is 339-2744.

Earlier this month, Guyanese authorities had closed off the back-track route from Skeldon to Nickerie, citing the need to protect Guyana from the coronavirus.

That had sparked off questions by the opposition about whether it was aimed at stopping Guyanese in neighbouring Suriname from returning to their native land to vote.

Earlier this week, Guyana recorded its first reported coronavirus case and death. The 52-year-old woman one week ago arrived from Queen’s, New York, and was on Wednesday admitted suffering from uncontrollable high blood sugar level and hypertension. After she passed away, specimens were taken from her and tested based on her travel history.