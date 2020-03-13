Chief Justice insists Statements of Poll be displayed during Region Four vote tabulation process

Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire Friday afternoon insisted that the Statements of Poll must be displayed during the tabulation process of the Region Four results in the March 2, 2020 general elections.

She told the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) lawyer, Neil Boston that all that is required is for the Statements of Poll to be held up during the tabulation process. The Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, according to her decision, is entitled to determine the tabulation process. “If you have to produce the piece of paper, this piece of paper has the number,” she said. “What is the difficulty why we can’t just show the document?” she said and remarked “that could have happened since yesterday”.

GECOM Chairman, Claudette Singh told reporters outside the courtroom that she would comply with the High Court order.

She earlier Friday told reporters that if there are discrepancies, there is legal room for a recount.

GECOM’s lawyer, Neil Boston, after some resistance, told the judge that “we will do as you advise” to which Justice George-Wiltshire said “not as advised; it is a judgment.”

PPP lawyer Anil Nandlall told reporters that “the attempt to steal this election is becoming clearer and clearer with every passing moment.” Inside the courtroom, Nandlall said he was wary that the GECOM officials could merely wave a Statement of Poll.

The Chief Justice intervened and clarified her orders after Nandlall and Boston told the High Court that they made no progress in mediation that she had earlier directed be held.