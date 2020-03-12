Caribbean Airlines quarantines crew on flight with Guyanese woman afflicted with coronavirus

In the wake of the death of a Guyanese woman from the coronoavirus (Covid-19) days after she travelled from New York, Caribbean Airlines today said the 13 crew members who were on that flight have been self-quarantined in Trinidad.

The woman travelled on March 7 on BW 521 from JFK International Airport to Trinidad’s Piarco International Airport in transit on the same day to Guyana.

“Caribbean Airlines assures all stakeholders that the safety, security and good health of its customers and employees is its highest priority and when the information on the passenger was received, immediate action was taken,” the airline said.

Caribbean Airlines also says the 13 crew members have been placed in self-quarantine for 14 days. The airline says the employees will be assessed and monitored by the public health authorities in keeping with directives from the Ministry of Public Health.

Caribbean Airlines adds that Trinidad and Tobago’s public health authorities are also contacting all persons who may possibly have been affected.

The company says its aircraft are cleaned daily at all ports in keeping with industry standards. But, in this instance additional sanitisation processes were used as outlined by the regulatory authorities.

The airline says it remains in close contact with the Public Health Authorities and its operations team has activated contingencies for any impact on its flights.

Caribbean Airlines sought to assure all stakeholders that it continues to actively monitor and respond to the evolving covid-19 issue to ensure the safety and good health of its customers and employees.