International observers say declaration of election results hinges on legal verification of Region Four results

The international observer missions from the Commonwealth, the Organization of American States, the European Union, and The Carter Center Friday morning calle for the resumption of tabulation of results for Region Four in keeping with the law or the results cannot be declared.

“The law requires that tabulation must be conducted in the presence of party agents and observers,” the observers said in a joint statement.

Referring to stoppage of the verification of the results of Region Four since Wednesday afternoon and the subsequent declaration by the Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo on Thursday afternoon, they said that process was of tabulation of results for the election in Region 4 was “interrupted and remains incomplete.”

The observers said until this is done transparently the counting of the votes is incomplete and “the result of these elections cannot be credibly declared.”

“The transparent tabulation of results for Region 4 must be resumed in order to proceed to the establishment of national results.

The Commonwealth, the Organization of American States, the European Union, and The Carter Center called on the police to provide a calm and conducive environment and they urged all political parties to adhere to the codes of conduct signed by them.

The Observer Missions said the Guyana Elections Commission, including the chairperson, the commissioners, the chief election officer, the returning officer and deputy returning officers in Region 4, must be available and committed to establish the results for Region 4 in accordance with the law.