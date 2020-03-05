Updated 5th March at 8:10 am: Declared 2020 regional election results

Following are the Regional Results that the Returning Officers for several districts have declared. However, the Returning Officers say the results for the votes cast for the General Elections will be declared by the Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission, Keith Lowenfield.
Results for District Three (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands), District Four (Demerara-Mahaica), District Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and District 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) have not yet been declared.
The Returning Officer for District Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has declined to provide his results to the media.
Based upon the Regional results reported so far, the total votes cast for each party are as follows:
- People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) – 104,231
- A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) – 76,858
- Change Guyana (CG) – 2,242
- Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) – 1,547
- United Republic Party (URP) – 383
- People’s Republic Party (PRP) – 55
The Regional votes mirror closely what the national results are expected to be.
The Regional breakdown is as follows:
District 1 – Barima/Waini
APNU+AFC – 3,839
PPPC – 7,996
LJP – 145
URP – 77
Total votes cast: 12,057
Total eligible voters: 18,952
DISTRICT 2 – Pomeroon/Supenaam
APNU+AFC – 7,293
PPPC – 18,752
CG – 2,117
LJP – 135
URP – 95
Total votes cast: 28,392 or 70 percent
Total eligible voters: 37,979
DISTRICT 3 (Not yet declared)
DISTRICT 4 (Not yet declared)
DISTRICT 5 – Mahaica/West Berbice
PPPC – 18,263
APNU+AFC – 14,475
CG – 125
URP – 60
PRP – 55
Total votes cast: 32,978
DISTRICT 6 – East Berbice/Corentyne
PPPC – 43,220
APNU+AFC – 20,350
Total votes cast: 63,570
DISTRICT 7 – Cuyuni/Mazaruni
APNU+AFC – 4,836
PPPC – 3,692
Liberty and Justice Party – 925
United Republic Party – 62
Total votes cast: 9,515
Total eligible voters: 14,877
DISTRICT 8 – Potaro/Siparuni
APNU+AFC – 2,086
PPPC – 2,041
United Republic Party…39
Total votes cast: 28,558
District 9 – Upper Takatu/Upper Essequibo
PPPC – 7,065
APNU+AFC – 4,826
LJP – 282
URP – 55
Total Votes Cast – 12,228
DISTRICT 10 – Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice
APNU+AFC – 19,153
PPPC – 3,202
Total votes cast: 22,355