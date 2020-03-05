Updated 5th March at 8:10 am: Declared 2020 regional election results

Following are the Regional Results that the Returning Officers for several districts have declared. However, the Returning Officers say the results for the votes cast for the General Elections will be declared by the Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission, Keith Lowenfield.

Results for District Three (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands), District Four (Demerara-Mahaica), District Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and District 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) have not yet been declared.

The Returning Officer for District Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has declined to provide his results to the media.

Based upon the Regional results reported so far, the total votes cast for each party are as follows:

People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) – 104,231

A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) – 76,858

Change Guyana (CG) – 2,242

Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) – 1,547

United Republic Party (URP) – 383

People’s Republic Party (PRP) – 55

The Regional votes mirror closely what the national results are expected to be.

The Regional breakdown is as follows:

District 1 – Barima/Waini

APNU+AFC – 3,839

PPPC – 7,996

LJP – 145

URP – 77

Total votes cast: 12,057

Total eligible voters: 18,952

DISTRICT 2 – Pomeroon/Supenaam

APNU+AFC – 7,293

PPPC – 18,752

CG – 2,117

LJP – 135

URP – 95

Total votes cast: 28,392 or 70 percent

Total eligible voters: 37,979

DISTRICT 3 (Not yet declared)

DISTRICT 4 (Not yet declared)

DISTRICT 5 – Mahaica/West Berbice

PPPC – 18,263

APNU+AFC – 14,475

CG – 125

URP – 60

PRP – 55

Total votes cast: 32,978

DISTRICT 6 – East Berbice/Corentyne

PPPC – 43,220

APNU+AFC – 20,350

Total votes cast: 63,570

DISTRICT 7 – Cuyuni/Mazaruni

APNU+AFC – 4,836

PPPC – 3,692

Liberty and Justice Party – 925

United Republic Party – 62

Total votes cast: 9,515

Total eligible voters: 14,877

DISTRICT 8 – Potaro/Siparuni

APNU+AFC – 2,086

PPPC – 2,041

United Republic Party…39

Total votes cast: 28,558

District 9 – Upper Takatu/Upper Essequibo

PPPC – 7,065

APNU+AFC – 4,826

LJP – 282

URP – 55

Total Votes Cast – 12,228

DISTRICT 10 – Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice

APNU+AFC – 19,153

PPPC – 3,202

Total votes cast: 22,355