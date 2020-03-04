Region Four Returning Officer collapses, count suspended

The declaration of election results in Region Four – Demerara/Mahaica has been further delayed because the Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo has fallen sick.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward could not say whether this will delay the process.

Sources say the counting may resume at 1:30 PM Wednesday.

She, however, notes that the Returning Officer is a statutory appointment.

The GECOM spokeswoman also cannot say whether the Deputy Returning Officer can continue the process towards a declaration of results for Region Four.