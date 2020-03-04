Gary Best charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Rear Admiral Gary Best on Wednesday appeared in the Georgetown magistrates court charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The former army Chief of Staff was accompanied by his Attorney Nigel Hughes.

He was placed on $500,000 bail and will return to court on 17th March, 2020.

Best was also granted self bail in a separate courtroom on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Saturday morning February 8, 2020, along Clive Lloyd Drive Mr. Best was driving a motor vehicle when he became involved in an accident with national cyclist Jude Bentley who was killed on the spot.

The police have since confirmed that Best’s alcohol level was above the legal limit at the time of the accident.