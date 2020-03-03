Declared 2020 Regional Election Results

Following are the Regional Results that the Returning Officers for several districts have declared. However, the Returning Officers say the results for the votes cast for the General Elections will be declared by the Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission, Keith Lowenfield.

Results for Districts 3 (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands), District Four (Demerara-Mahaica), District 6 (East Berbice- Corentyne) and District 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) have not yet been declared. The Return Officer for District 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has refused to provide his results to the media.

District 1 – Barima/Waini

APNU+AFC…3,839

PPPC…7,996

LIBERTY AND JUSTICE PARTY…145

UNITED REPUBLIC PARTY…77

Total Eligible Voters: 18,952

DISTRICT 2- Pomeroon / Supenaam

APNU+AFC ….7,293

PPPC…18,752

CHANGE GUYANA…2,117

LIBERTY AND JUSTICE PARTY…135

UNITED REPUBLICAN PARTY…95

Total Votes Cast: 26,492 or 70 percent

Total Eligible Voters: 37,979



DISTRICT 5- MAHAICA-WEST BERBICE

APNU+AFC…14,475

PPPC… 18,263

CHANGE GUYANA…125

PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC PARTY…55

UNITED REPUBLIC PARTY…60



DISTRICT 8- POTARO / SIPARUNI

APNU+AFC…2,086

PPPC…2,041

UNITED REPUBLIC PARTY…39



District 9- Upper Takatu/ Upper Essequibo

APNU+AFC…4,826

PPPC…7,065

LIBERTY AND JUSTICE PARTY…282

UNITED REPUBLIC PARTY…55

Total Votes Cast…12,228