Declared 2020 Regional Election Results

Following are the Regional Results that the Returning Officers for several districts have declared. However, the Returning Officers say the results for the votes cast for the General Elections will be declared by the Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission, Keith Lowenfield.
Results for Districts 3 (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands), District Four (Demerara-Mahaica), District 6 (East Berbice- Corentyne) and District 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) have not yet been declared. The Return Officer for District 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has refused to provide his results to the media.
District 1 – Barima/Waini
APNU+AFC…3,839
PPPC…7,996
LIBERTY AND JUSTICE PARTY…145
UNITED REPUBLIC PARTY…77
Total Eligible Voters: 18,952
DISTRICT 2- Pomeroon / Supenaam
APNU+AFC ….7,293
PPPC…18,752
CHANGE GUYANA…2,117
LIBERTY AND JUSTICE PARTY…135
UNITED REPUBLICAN PARTY…95
Total Votes Cast: 26,492 or 70 percent
Total Eligible Voters: 37,979
DISTRICT 5- MAHAICA-WEST BERBICE
APNU+AFC…14,475
PPPC… 18,263
CHANGE GUYANA…125
PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC PARTY…55
UNITED REPUBLIC PARTY…60
DISTRICT 8- POTARO / SIPARUNI
APNU+AFC…2,086
PPPC…2,041
UNITED REPUBLIC PARTY…39
District 9- Upper Takatu/ Upper Essequibo
APNU+AFC…4,826
PPPC…7,065
LIBERTY AND JUSTICE PARTY…282
UNITED REPUBLIC PARTY…55
Total Votes Cast…12,228