Several arrested near St. Ambrose School in election-related occurrence

Several men, who are believed to be licensed firearm holders, were arrested Monday night after they had gone there to accompany a People’s Progressive Party (PPP) representative to follow the Statements of Poll and the Deputy Returning Officer, party officials said.

‘A’ Division Commander, Assistant Police Commissioner , Edgar Thomas said the men had nothing to do with the removal of ballot boxes from the St. Ambrose Primary School, Light and Third Streets, Alberttown, Georgetown.

Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield said he was unaware of any effort by persons to remove ballot boxes from the school. “I have not received any report about an arrest at St. Ambrose,” he in response to a question from News-Talk Radio Guyana -Demerara Waves Online News.

Meanwhile, Lowenfield refused to divulge details about allegations of electoral fraud at Mon Repos Primary School, saying that matter was being investigated by the police. He added that an identification card was in the possession of police.

Though he said someone was arrested, he was unsure of the person’s gender and whether he or she was linked to occurrences at the Mon Repos Primary School.