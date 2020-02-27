Election Day- next Monday- is a holiday

The Guyana government has ordered that next Monday- March 2, 2020- the date for general elections will be a national holiday, following calls by the business community and other stakeholders.

Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan issued the order which has since been published in the Official Gazette.

Sections of the public and private sector had already expressed concern that some workers would have been unable to vote because no time off would have been available.

Commercial banks had already decided to close at midday on Monday, instead of 2 PM, to allow their workers to vote.

Polls open at 6 AM and close at 6 PM.

Final results are not expected until five days later due the topography of many interior regions- 1, 7, 8 and 9.

Votes are counted at the places of poll and signed statements of poll are posted up for members of the public to see.