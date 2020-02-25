Police seek legal advice on Gary Best in Jude Bentley road accident

Seventeen days after a vehicle driven by former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Retired Rear Admiral Gary Best struck down and killed a cyclist, police on Tuesday submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice, a source disclosed.

Relatives, friends and supporters of the dead cyclist, Jude Bentley, have been agitating for justice to be served.

Bentley was struck down and run over by a vehicle driven by Best on February 8, 2020, on the Clive Lloyd Drive near the Russian Embassy turn.

At the time of the accident, both Best and Bentley were travelling in an easterly direction.

Traffic police investigators have already found that Best was driving under the influence of alcohol.



Best, an executive member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), has since asked the family for forgiveness and has announced his withdrawal from public campaigning for the reelection of the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

Best is a candidate for the APNU+AFC in next Monday’s general elections.