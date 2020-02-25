Caricom mounts 14-member election observer mission to Guyana

At the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a 14-member Caribbean Community (Caricom) observer mission has begun arriving in Guyana to monitor next Monday’s general elections.

In November, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guyana, Dr Karen Cummings officially informed the Caricom Secretariat of President David Granger’s proclamation that General and Regional Elections will be held on March 2.

The Caricom Secretariat was invited to mount the Observer Mission, to ensure the transparency of all electoral processes and to invest confidence in the results of the elections.

Ms Cynthia Cleopatra Combie Martyr, a national of Saint Lucia, is leading the mission which includes electoral management experts from Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The observer mission will be assisted by Mr Brian Bellevue, Ms Serojnie Seetaram and Ms Denise Morgan of the Caricom Secretariat. The Chief of Mission will depart Guyana on March 5.