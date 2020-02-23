Soldier in fireworks explosion dies

One of the nine soldiers injured in the fireworks explosion on the weekend at the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard headquarters died on Sunday morning, the Ministry of the Presidency said.
Corporal Seon Ross 21331 succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was receiving treatment following an explosion on Saturday around 1:30 pm while he and fellow ranks were offloading pyrotechnic devices for Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary fireworks display.
The Ministry of the Presidency said Corporal Rose, aged 31, sustained burns to 90 percent of his body.
The GDF said there was “spontaneous combustion” while the soldiers were preparing for the fireworks display which was cancelled as a result.
Corporal Rose enlisted in the GDF on September 7, 2008, and joined the 21 Artillery Company on November 14, 2008.
“President Granger wishes to thank the staff of the GPHC for their tireless efforts to save Corporal Rose’s life and for their continued treatment of the other injured ranks,” the Ministry of the Presidency said.
The Head of State reportedly “expresses heartfelt sympathy” to Corporal Rose’s wife, Mrs Tamica Rose, other relatives and friends and the entire GDF fraternity.