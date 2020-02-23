Soldier in fireworks explosion dies

Corporal Seon Ross 21331 succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was receiving treatment following an explosion on Saturday around 1:30 pm while he and fellow ranks were offloading pyrotechnic devices for Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary fireworks display.

The Ministry of the Presidency said Corporal Rose, aged 31, sustained burns to 90 percent of his body.

The GDF said there was “spontaneous combustion” while the soldiers were preparing for the fireworks display which was cancelled as a result.