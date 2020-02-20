Internet Radio

Updated: Cuban butcher shot dead while going to work

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News, Tragedy February 20, 2020 0

A Cuban man was shot dead Thursday morning on Cummings streets, Georgetown while he was on his way to work.

Police identified the man as 34-year old Otredis Duarte Gonzales,  who is a butcher employed at Rossignol Butchery on Church Street.

Investigators say the attackers are identifiable.

Duarte Gonzales, who lived on East Street, was attacked at about 6:44 AM on Cummings Street between Middle and Quamina Streets, by two men one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Police say the man left his home at about 6:30 AM when he was confronted by the suspects on a red and white XR  motorcycle.

“During the confrontation the pillion  rider discharged three rounds at the victim causing him to receive injuries to his right wrist , upper chest and under his chin ; after which they fled the scene,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No one has been arrested.

