Updated: Cuban butcher shot dead while going to work

A Cuban man was shot dead Thursday morning on Cummings streets, Georgetown while he was on his way to work.

Police identified the man as 34-year old Otredis Duarte Gonzales, who is a butcher employed at Rossignol Butchery on Church Street.

Investigators say the attackers are identifiable.

Duarte Gonzales, who lived on East Street, was attacked at about 6:44 AM on Cummings Street between Middle and Quamina Streets, by two men one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Police say the man left his home at about 6:30 AM when he was confronted by the suspects on a red and white XR motorcycle.

“During the confrontation the pillion rider discharged three rounds at the victim causing him to receive injuries to his right wrist , upper chest and under his chin ; after which they fled the scene,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The victim was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No one has been arrested.