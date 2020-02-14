Three schoolchildren injured in Corentyne road accident

Three schoolchildren were injured Friday afternoon when a motor car struck them down on the Bush Lot Public Road in Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said 16-year-old Alyia Mohabir of Number 46 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, “was picked up in an unconscious condition” and she is said to be “critical”.

Investigators said at about 12:15 pm at Bush Lot Public Road, a motor car, PXX 5165, owned and driven by a 31-year-old resident of Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, struck the children.

The others injured are Rashanie Mohan, 9, a student of Lot 96 Bush Lot Village and Aneela Mohabir, 14, of Number 46 Village, Corentyne.

Police said the motor car was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road at a normal rate of speed when the driver allegedly saw a schoolchild, who was standing on the southern side of the road, suddenly ran across from south to north into the path of his vehicle.

He said he applied his brakes and pulled left to avoid a collision but that proved futile and he ended up on the northern footpath where his car collided with the other pedestrians there.

The children were all taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where Mohan remained a patient for observation and Alyia Mohabir and Aneela Mohabir were later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital’s female surgical ward.

Aneela Mohabir, who suffered a fractured right leg, is in stable condition, police said.

The driver, who passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation.