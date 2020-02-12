Agri aircraft flips, pilot survives

The pilot of a single-engine Thrush Commander-model aircraft survived after his agricultural plane flipped several times on landing at an airstrip at Mahaica Abary Rice Development Scheme (MARDS) on Wednesday, a senior Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) official said.

GCAA Deputy Director-General, Saeed Suliman told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News that the airstrip has since been ordered closed ahead of the arrival of investigators. A notice to airmen (NOTAM), he said, has since been issued.

He said the incident occurred between 2:46 pm and 3:07 pm. “The pilot is fine; the investigation has started,” Suliman said. The pilot is John Bart.

The aircraft bears registration markings 8R-AAG and belongs to Air Services Limited (ASL).

Back in December, 2019, an ASL plane, had struck a fence and crashed after take-off at Von Better in Mahaica/Mahaicony.

ASL conducts aerial spraying of mainly paddy fields in the area.