Three suspects GTT kiosk robbery arrested

Three suspects in the robbery of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company’s (GTT) kiosk at Giftland Mall have been arrested.

A senior police source says they were arrested at various points including East Bank Demerara; D’urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown and at a local transportation and vehicle spare parts company.

At about 8 pm Monday night, two men robbed the kiosk of an undisclosed quantity of money, even as customers were in a line waiting to pay their bills.

No one was injured, but one of the robbers was seen on surveillance video brandishing a handgun and urging his accomplice to leave Giftland Mall with the money.

Police say they came under fire and returned fire.

A civilian complained that his car was damaged.