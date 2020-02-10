Former Chief of Staff Gary Best on station bail for Bentley’s death

After being hospitalized for almost two days, former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Retired Rear Admiral Gary Best was Monday granted station bail in connection with a deadly road accident.

Police said that at about 5 pm Best was placed on GYD$100,000 bail under the surety of his Attorney-at-Law James Bond to facilitate investigations.

Police said Best also lodged his passport.

Best, according to police, was driving under the influence of alcohol, when on Saturday 8th February, 2020, at about 04:30hrs on Clive Lloyd Drive, Georgetown, the jeep he was driving struck down national cyclist Jude Bentley.