Irfaan Ali to face court over qualifications -Ramjattan

A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) prime ministerial candidate, Khemraj Ramjattan announced that People’s Progressive Party (PPP) presidential candidate, Irfaan Ali would be taken to court to prove that he has a first degree.

“I understand that tomorrow (Friday) morning a case will be filed to ensure Irfaan Ali tell the court whether he got a first degree or not,” Ramjattan told an election campaign political meeting at Cove and John, East Coast Demerara.

If filed, the case would come at a time after nominations for the March 2, 2020 general elections have been filed and accepted by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

This move is expected to cast more shadows over Ali’s integrity, with less than one month before Guyanese go to the polls.

While Ali last year graduated from the University of the West Indies (UWI) with a doctorate in urban planning, Ramjattan argued that the PPP presidential candidate’s second and third degrees are all counterfeit and without foundation.

Ali has repeatedly declared the issue closed and has said he was preoccupied with seeing the PPP winning the elections and leading the next administration.

Questions continue to linger over whether Ali used a ‘first degree’ from the virtually unknown and unaccredited West Demerara Academic Institute as entry requirements to pursue additional university studies in India and the United Kingdom before going on to UWI.