Labourer attacked man with bottle stabbed to death -police

A labourer of Soesdyke Public Road, Linden, was early Saturday morning stabbed to death by a man he attacked with a broken bottle.

The dead man has been identified as 44-year-old Winford Jacob of Bonking Sand Road, Soesdyke, as well as Blueberry Hill, Linden.

Investigators say they were informed that at about 2:30 Sunday morning, the suspected killer and his child’s mother were walking along the Soesdyke Public Road after drinking.

Police said Jacob and the suspect began arguing and their disagreement quickly turned into a physical altercation.

Jacob allegedly attacked the now suspected killer with a bottle. Police said the man then armed himself with a knife and stabbed Jacob twice.

He collapsed.

Police say Jacob was found lying on the southern parapet of the Soesdyke Public Road and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.