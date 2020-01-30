Man burnt while rescuing children from burning house in Mahdia

Three children, who were left at home by their parents, were rescued from a burning house in Mahdia by a neighbour who was burnt during the heroic act, police sources said.

The fire destroyed the two-apartment, one-story wooden house at Dandro Hill, Mahdia, at about 7:45 pm.

Police said 42-year-old Seon Garraway was admitted to the Mahdia Hospital where he is in stable condition. He sustained burns to his belly, hand and thigh.

Those rescued are eight-year-old Ahiyah Critchlow, 7-year-old Deon Critchlow and 3-year-old Amifia Critchlow. They were at home while their 10-year-old brother, Isaiah Rigby, and parents 31-year-old Lakeshia Rigby and 31-year-old Eion Ritchie were at a shop when the fire of unknown origin started in one of the apartments and quickly engulfed the building, police said.

The rescuer, Garraway, and 58-year-old Stanley Lindie told police that they had just returned from work in the backdam (gold-bearing area) and were home while the children were in the other apartment watching TV.

Fire tender deputy leader Marcy Evans and her team arrived at the scene shortly after but by then the house was destroyed, police said.