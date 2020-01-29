Fire at Georgetown Hospital psychiatric ward

A fire erupted at the Psychiatric Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Wednesday morning but all of the 48 patients were evacuated without injuries, a senior fire officer at the scene said.

Fire Officer Operations Gregory Wickham said a probe has begun to determine the cause of the fire.

The blaze began in a ward on the lower flat of the ward.

Wickham said severe damage was averted by the staff in the ward who used fire extinguishers to contain the blaze.

Demerara Waves Online News/ News-Talk Radio’s Sean Embrack was on the scene and observed a number of the patients outside the building in the company of health care workers.

An eyewitness reported that during the fire a number of the patients was seen looking through windows and laughing.

GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer, Retired Brigadier Lewis confirmed the fire started in the bottom flat of the female holding area where the ceiling was severely damaged.

He said there was no structural damage to the building and the patients would be returned there Wednesday afternoon.